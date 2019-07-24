Is Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.04. OMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.25 and as low as 4.82, with a median of 6.73, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that OMP has a P/B ratio of 1.32. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OMP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.02. OMP's P/B has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that OMP has a P/CF ratio of 4.75. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.50. Over the past 52 weeks, OMP's P/CF has been as high as 9.58 and as low as 2.97, with a median of 4.35.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Oasis Midstream Partners LP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OMP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.