Is Nuveen Large Cap Value A (NNGAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Large Cap Value fund category, make sure to pass over Nuveen Large Cap Value A (NNGAX). NNGAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Large Cap Value mutual funds invest in stocks with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value; this value investing strategy often leads to low P/E ratios and high dividend yields, though growth levels are often curtailed. The high-growth opportunity of these funds are slowed even further, as large-cap securities are generally in stable industries with low to moderate growth prospects. Therefore, Large Cap Value funds are usually more appealing to investors who are interested in a stable income stream.

History of Fund/Manager

Nuveen is based in Chicago, IL, and is the manager of NNGAX. Nuveen Large Cap Value A debuted in August of 1996. Since then, NNGAX has accumulated assets of about $248.91 million, according to the most recently available information. Robert C. Doll is the fund's current manager and has held that role since June of 2013.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 4.59%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 6.93%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of NNGAX over the past three years is 14.81% compared to the category average of 9.58%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 14.45% compared to the category average of 9.93%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

It's always important to be aware of the downsides to any future investment, so one should not discount the risks that come with this segment. In the most recent bear market, NNGAX lost 50.96% and underperformed comparable funds by 0.32%. This makes the fund a possibly worse choice than its peers during a sliding market environment.

Nevertheless, with a 5-year beta of 1.14, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -5.55. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, NNGAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1% compared to the category average of 0.99%. So, NNGAX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Nuveen Large Cap Value A ( NNGAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, similar performance, average downside risk, and higher fees compared to its peers.

Overall, Nuveen Large Cap Value A ( NNGAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, similar performance, average downside risk, and higher fees compared to its peers.