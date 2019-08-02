Is Now the Right Time to Get Into Tech?

Many of the investors I talk with would like to get into tech stocks, but they're nervous. They may have owned shares that went south in the past. Maybe they're worried stocks have climbed too high, too fast.

Or maybe they're just overwhelmed by all the rapid changes.

Believe me, I get it.

If you've hesitated at all to invest in tech stocks, you're missing out on some of the biggest gains in the market today.

You may want to consider the following:

Big cap tech is on fire. One of the key players in that space is continuing to see demand across its entire product platform. Apple is just one of many powerful technology companies that continue to drive today's economic growth.

Over the past several years, innovation of new technologies has accelerated at an exponential rate. It seems like only a few years ago, we were dreaming about things like video phone calls, voice-activated appliances and self-driving cars.

All 3 are now science fact.

Not only have these shiny new products and services captivated our imaginations, but they've also been a major force powering corporate earnings and the historic bull market run.

Despite the indigestion investors have experienced over Facebook and Netflix, tech companies are leading the pack in 2019. The tech sector has enjoyed another strong earnings season and Q2 looks very promising.

In fact, any weakness we've seen recently in this space has created even more compelling opportunities to buy.

Demand That Keeps Growing and Growing

Looking at the tech landscape, there are 3 reasons for stocks to climb.

1) Industrial demand for tech-related products and services has never been greater. New technology brings in increased productivity, collaboration and safety. And with the Internet of Things and other applications still in their infancy, you can expect to see even bigger strides in the days to come.

2) Consumers are adding tech toys to more and more areas of our lives. It's not just cell phones- we have smart watches, virtual reality devices such as Facebook's Oculus Rift, and smart home devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. (In his letter to shareholders, Jeff Bezos noted that his company can't keep Echo devices in stock.)

3) Researchers are continuing to push further into territory previously unimaginable.

For example, companies are developing technology to not only map out the human genome, but to edit it . Someday, they may be able to simply delete diseases right out of our DNA!

Computers and machines are now being built with ability to learn independently, without being programmed. This "machine learning" enables computer programs to change when exposed to new data.

You may already be familiar with IBM's Watson, the most visible example of machine learning. Watson became famous for vanquishing human contestants on Jeopardy back in 2010. Today, the AI powerhouse analyzes data for professional sports, performs facial recognition, and countless other tasks.

Where this kind of innovation meets ever-increasing consumption, there is potential for incredible growth.

Which Tech Stocks Should You Pay Attention to Right Now?

As you can see, the tech sector is already having a huge impact on almost every segment of society. A small number of cutting-edge companies are revolutionizing their industries - or blazing entirely new paths. They could very well be the FANG stocks of tomorrow.

And the number of exciting possibilities will only increase as more companies and industries increase their use of breakthrough technology in the days to come.

In fact, one of the most exciting developments in tech is the arrival of 5G technology.

With its lightning-fast speed and superior reliability, 5G networks will finally make existing tech like driverless cars, artificial intelligence and virtual reality mainstream.

Good Investing,

Brian

Brian Bolan is our aggressive growth expert and the editor of the Zacks Technology Innovators portfolio.