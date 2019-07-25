Is Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Northwest Pipe (NWPX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Northwest Pipe is one of 214 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NWPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWPX's full-year earnings has moved 7.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NWPX has gained about 5.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 15.45% on average. This means that Northwest Pipe is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NWPX belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.27% this year, meaning that NWPX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to NWPX as it looks to continue its solid performance.