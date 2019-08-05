Is Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX). NWPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

NWPX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.10. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NWPX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.14. Over the last 12 months, NWPX's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.62.

Finally, we should also recognize that NWPX has a P/CF ratio of 6.27. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NWPX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.75. Over the past year, NWPX's P/CF has been as high as 9.43 and as low as -39.03, with a median of 7.13.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Northwest Pipe Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NWPX is an impressive value stock right now.