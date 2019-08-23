Is North American Construction Group (NOA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of North American Construction Group (NOA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

North American Construction Group is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOA's full-year earnings has moved 2.02% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NOA has gained about 31.01% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 26.36%. As we can see, North American Construction Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NOA is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

NOA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.