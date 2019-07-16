Is NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of NGL Energy Partners (NGL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

NGL Energy Partners is one of 313 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGL's full-year earnings has moved 91.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NGL has returned about 58.39% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 10.29% on average. This means that NGL Energy Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, NGL belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.44% so far this year, meaning that NGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on NGL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.