Is Navistar (NAV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Navistar (NAV). NAV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.14. Over the past 52 weeks, NAV's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.23 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 9.46.

Investors should also note that NAV holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NAV's industry has an average PEG of 1.24 right now. Within the past year, NAV's PEG has been as high as 2.85 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 1.73.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NAV has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.44.

Finally, we should also recognize that NAV has a P/CF ratio of 6.13. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NAV's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.28. NAV's P/CF has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 4.08, with a median of 5.74, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Navistar is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NAV sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.