Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NAPCO Security Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 216 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NSSC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NSSC has returned 67.18% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 20.99% on average. This shows that NAPCO Security Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, NSSC belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.93% so far this year, so NSSC is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to NSSC as it looks to continue its solid performance.