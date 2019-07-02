Is MUELLER WATER (MWA) Stock a Good Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn't want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let's put MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS MWA stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar o f earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock's current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, MUELLER WATER has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 17.49, as you can see in the chart below:

This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.22. Also, if we focus on the long-term PE trend, MUELLER WATER's current PE level puts it way below its midpoint of 24.75 over the past five years.

The stock's PE also compares favorably with the Industrial Products Market's trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 17.64. This indicates that the stock is undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

Meanwhile, MUELLER WATER has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year's earnings) of 16.44, which is lower than the current level. So, it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for MUELLER WATER stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock's price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, MUELLER WATER has a P/S ratio of 1.64. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.3x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, MUELLER WATER currently has a Value Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes MUELLER WATER a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though MUELLER WATER might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of C and a Momentum Score of B. This gives MWA a Zacks VGM score - or its overarching fundamental grade - of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )

Meanwhile, the company's recen t earnings estimates have been discouraging. The current quarter has seen two upward and four downward revisions over the past sixty days, while the current-year estimates have seen no upward revisions and seven downward revisions in the past sixty days.

This has had a negative impact on the consensus estimate as the current-quarter consensus estimate dipped 4.8% over the past two months, while the current-year estimate has decreased 3.2%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Price and Consensus

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS price-consensus-chart | MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Quote

Such bearish analyst sentiments is the reason why the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it is the reason why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

MUELLER WATER is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Despite a quite strong industry rank (among Top 7% of more than 250 industries), with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about the stock.

Also, over the past two years, the broader industry has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

So, value investors might want to wait for estimates and analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>