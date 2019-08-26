Is Molina (MOH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Molina (MOH). MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.09, which compares to its industry's average of 13.64. MOH's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.90 and as low as 10.64, with a median of 13.95, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that MOH has a P/CF ratio of 9.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MOH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.16. Over the past 52 weeks, MOH's P/CF has been as high as 67.91 and as low as 8.43, with a median of 10.87.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Molina's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MOH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.