Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Molina Healthcare (MOH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MOH and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Molina Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 4.18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MOH has gained about 9.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.83% on average. This shows that Molina Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MOH is a member of the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.08% this year, meaning that MOH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MOH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.