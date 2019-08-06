Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Molina Healthcare (MOH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MOH and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Molina Healthcare is one of 867 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 5.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MOH has gained about 6.65% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.91%. As we can see, Molina Healthcare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.38% this year, meaning that MOH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MOH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.