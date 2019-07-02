Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Microsoft (MSFT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 640 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 2.62% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MSFT has moved about 33.58% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 20.34% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Microsoft is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.45% so far this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.