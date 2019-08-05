Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Microsoft (MSFT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 2.33% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MSFT has returned about 34.78% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 19.92%. This means that Microsoft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.35% this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.