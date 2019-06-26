Is Microsoft a $100 Stock or a $200 Stock?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stock up 38% over the last 12 months, and having recently hit an all-time high of $138.40, will MSFT stock soon reach $200 or is the momentum it's had about to come to a crashing halt?

Why MSFT Stock Could Reach $200

Source: Shutterstock

MSFT's current CEO, Satya Nadella, has Microsoft on a solid pathway to growth that revolves around the cloud. If the company wants MSFT stock to get to $200, it will most certainly need to keep growing the revenues it gets from its cloud business, which it calls Azure.

In 2018, the company's share of the global cloud infrastructure services market was 17% , a little more than half the market share of Amazon Web Services. Closing the gap over the next two to three years would undoubtedly increase the overall value of MSFT stock, although it's hard to know by how much.

InvestorPlace's Brad Moon recently discussed the impact that the company's game-streaming technology, Microsoft's Project xCloud, and MSFT's upcoming streaming-gaming service could have on the company.

"Project xCloud leverages all that Azure cloud hardware and it starts public testing this October. Cloud gaming has the potential to be huge," Moon stated in an article published on June 19. "It may not just take a chunk of the current $138 billion global video-game industry, it could significantly increase the size (and value) of the video-game market by allowing consumers to play on devices like tablets and smartphones without the need for expensive consoles."

That's excellent news which comes as MSFT continues to execute on Nadella's game plan of moving the company beyond the PC and toward Azure, AI, and Office 365, which allows users to pay a monthly subscription fee to utilize Office.

I don't know if $200 is in the cards for MSFT stock by the end of 2020, but if Microsoft keeps generating robust results in all three of the areas outlined above, the likelihood is better than 50%.

Why MSFT Stock May Not Reach $200 and May Fall to $100

There are 31 analysts with a rating on MSFT stock, and 26 of them have a "buy" rating on MSFT. The average price target on Microsoft stock is $143.68 at the moment. That would provide the owners of Microsoft stock with a gain of about 5% over the next 12 months. The highest price target on MSFT stock is $155, which translates to an increase of about 15% over the next 12 months.

That's better, but $155 isn't very close to $200. Microsoft stock is currently trading around $135, so MSFT is going to have to do a lot of things well if it wants to get to $200.

Only one analyst has an "underweight" or "sell" rating on MSFT stock out of the 31 covering Microsoft. The analyst's name is John DiFucci of Jefferies .

On June 25, DiFucci raised his price target on MSFT by $10 to $90, about 40% below its current share price. The analyst kept an "underperform" rating on the company's stock.

On the very same day in April, Piper Jaffray analyst Alex Zukin raised his price target by $10 to $140, 75% higher than DiFucci's target at the time.

At the moment, it appears that Zukin has the upper hand when it comes to Microsoft stock.

However, DiFucci, whom TipRanks rates 16th out of 5,208 analysts, is sticking to his guns. He believes that margin expectations for Azure are too high.

"Azure will probably never see the margin broadly expected due to cultural and technical factors, and a recent unprecedented boost to cash flow from Windows may not persist," DiFucci stated in a note published on June 25, in conjunction with his price-target increase.

In the most recent quarter that ended on March 31, Microsoft's gross margin increased by 5%. Azure and the commercial cloud accounted for most of the gain. At the same time, MSFT's operating income grew by 25% year-over-year.

With Azure's sales growing by 73% per quarter, I wonder about DiFucci's math. From where I sit, Azure looks like it's delivering the goods. It will be something to keep an eye on over the next couple of quarters.

The Verdict on MSFT Stock

Nadella continues to do a good job. Microsoft stock is still a reliable name in these uncertain times of trade wars and real wars.

I give DiFucci credit for holding his ground despite all the good news coming out of Seattle. Will his bearishness stop MSFT stock from hitting $200 sometime in 2020?

I doubt it.

At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Is Microsoft a $100 Stock or a $200 Stock? appeared first on InvestorPlace .