Is McKesson (MCK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is McKesson (MCK). MCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.68 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.77. MCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 7.78, with a median of 9.11, all within the past year.

We also note that MCK holds a PEG ratio of 1.40. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MCK's industry has an average PEG of 1.62 right now. Within the past year, MCK's PEG has been as high as 1.48 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.33.

Finally, we should also recognize that MCK has a P/CF ratio of 8.95. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MCK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.11. Over the past year, MCK's P/CF has been as high as 9.30 and as low as 6.39, with a median of 7.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that McKesson is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MCK feels like a great value stock at the moment.