Is Match Group (MTCH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Match Group (MTCH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Match Group is one of 640 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MTCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTCH's full-year earnings has moved 26.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MTCH has gained about 69% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.65%. As we can see, Match Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MTCH belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.54% so far this year, so MTCH is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MTCH as it looks to continue its solid performance.