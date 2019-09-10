Is MasTec (MTZ) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of MasTec (MTZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

MasTec is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 11.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MTZ has moved about 58.48% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 29.61% on average. This means that MasTec is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, MTZ belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.59% so far this year, so MTZ is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on MTZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.