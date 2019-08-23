Is MasTec (MTZ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is MasTec (MTZ). MTZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.80, which compares to its industry's average of 12.18. Over the past year, MTZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.25 and as low as 8.81, with a median of 10.51.

Investors should also note that MTZ holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MTZ's industry has an average PEG of 1.69 right now. MTZ's PEG has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.30, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in MasTec's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MTZ looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.