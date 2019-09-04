Is Masimo (MASI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Masimo (MASI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Masimo is one of 867 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MASI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI's full-year earnings has moved 0.96% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MASI has returned about 41.65% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.91% on average. This means that Masimo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, MASI is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.94% so far this year, meaning that MASI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MASI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.