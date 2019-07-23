Is Marsico 21ST Century Fund (MXXIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Large Cap Growth fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Marsico 21ST Century Fund (MXXIX). MXXIX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

MXXIX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

MXXIX is a part of the Marsico family of funds, a company based out of Denver, CO. Marsico 21ST Century Fund made its debut in February of 2000, and since then, MXXIX has accumulated about $283.21 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Brandon A. Geisler is the fund's current manager and has held that role since October of 2011.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 11.46%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 19.14%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, MXXIX's standard deviation comes in at 13.29%, compared to the category average of 13.54%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 13.33% compared to the category average of 13.3%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

It's always important to be aware of the downsides to any future investment, so one should not discount the risks that come with this segment. In the most recent bear market, MXXIX lost 58.48% and underperformed comparable funds by 9.63%. These results could imply that the fund is a worse choice than its peers during a sliding market environment.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.98, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. MXXIX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 1.08, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

This fund is currently holding about 87% stock in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $23.91 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Services Other Retail Trade

This fund's turnover is about 38%, so the fund managers are making more trades in a given year than the average of comparable funds.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, MXXIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.20% compared to the category average of 1.05%. From a cost perspective, MXXIX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Marsico 21ST Century Fund ( MXXIX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, similar performance, average downside risk, and higher fees compared to its peers.

For additional information on the Large Cap Growth area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds . There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into MXXIX too for additional information. And don't forget, Zacks has all of your needs covered on the equity side too! Make sure to check out Zacks.com for more information on our screening capabilities, Rank, and all our articles as well.