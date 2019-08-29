Is Manning & Napier (MN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Manning & Napier (MN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.77, which compares to its industry's average of 10.71. Over the last 12 months, MN's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.59 and as low as 7.34, with a median of 12.02.

Finally, our model also underscores that MN has a P/CF ratio of 7.15. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.38. Over the past 52 weeks, MN's P/CF has been as high as 78.49 and as low as 5.28, with a median of 11.34.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Manning & Napier's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.