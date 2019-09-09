Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of lululemon athletica (LULU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LULU and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

lululemon athletica is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 0.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LULU has returned about 67.04% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 20.08%. As we can see, lululemon athletica is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LULU belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.63% this year, meaning that LULU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LULU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.