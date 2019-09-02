Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Lockheed Martin (LMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Lockheed Martin is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 33 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT's full-year earnings has moved 3.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LMT has returned 46.70% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 30.73%. As we can see, Lockheed Martin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LMT belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.73% so far this year, meaning that LMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track LMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.