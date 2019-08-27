Is Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LDOS and the rest of the Aerospace group's stocks.

Leidos Holdings is one of 33 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 2.39% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LDOS has moved about 59.90% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 28.56%. As we can see, Leidos Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LDOS belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.73% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on LDOS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.