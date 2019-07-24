Is Legg Mason (LM) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Legg Mason (LM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Legg Mason is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 856 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LM's full-year earnings has moved 20.88% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LM has gained about 49.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.41% on average. This shows that Legg Mason is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, LM belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.03% so far this year, so LM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to LM as it looks to continue its solid performance.