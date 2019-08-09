Is Legg Mason (LM) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Legg Mason (LM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Legg Mason is a member of our Finance group, which includes 855 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LM's full-year earnings has moved 28.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LM has returned about 51.16% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 10.04%. As we can see, Legg Mason is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LM belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.74% so far this year, meaning that LM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track LM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.