Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lattice Semiconductor is one of 637 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LSCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC's full-year earnings has moved 20.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LSCC has returned about 172.54% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 16.22%. As we can see, Lattice Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LSCC belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.39% this year, meaning that LSCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LSCC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.