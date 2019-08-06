Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lattice Semiconductor is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 640 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LSCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC's full-year earnings has moved 20.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LSCC has returned about 168.79% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.61% on average. This means that Lattice Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LSCC belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.94% so far this year, so LSCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LSCC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.