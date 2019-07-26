Is Kyocera (KYOCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Kyocera (KYOCY). KYOCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.51 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.70. Over the past year, KYOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.12 and as low as 13.21, with a median of 15.54.

Investors will also notice that KYOCY has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KYOCY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.69. Over the last 12 months, KYOCY's PEG has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.81.

Another notable valuation metric for KYOCY is its P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. KYOCY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3. Over the past year, KYOCY's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 0.96.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kyocera is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KYOCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.