Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Keysight Technologies (KEYS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KEYS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Keysight Technologies is one of 637 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS's full-year earnings has moved 6.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, KEYS has gained about 50.10% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 16.22%. This shows that Keysight Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KEYS belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.24% so far this year, meaning that KEYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KEYS as it looks to continue its solid performance.