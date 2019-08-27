Is KB Home (KBH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KBH and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

KB Home is one of 99 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 2.03% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KBH has moved about 47.17% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 24.15%. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.96% this year, meaning that KBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on KBH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.