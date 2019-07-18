Is KB Home (KBH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. KB Home (KBH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KBH and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

KB Home is one of 100 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 2.38% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KBH has returned about 40.31% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 23.17%. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.31% this year, meaning that KBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KBH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.