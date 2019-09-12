Is JPMorgan Dynamic Small Cap Growth A (VSCOX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Small Cap Growth funds, a place to start could be JPMorgan Dynamic Small Cap Growth A (VSCOX). VSCOX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

VSCOX is one of many different Small Cap Growth funds to choose from. Small Cap Growth mutual funds build portfolios around stocks with markets caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. Additionally, these portfolios typically highlight smaller companies in promising markets and industries.

History of Fund/Manager

VSCOX finds itself in the J.P. Morgan family, based out of Boston, MA. JPMorgan Dynamic Small Cap Growth A debuted in May of 1997. Since then, VSCOX has accumulated assets of about $121.52 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Eytan Shapiro, has been in charge of the fund since September of 2004.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 14.07%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 19.85%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.11%, the standard deviation of VSCOX over the past three years is 16.51%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 17.98% compared to the category average of 11.25%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should always remember the downsides to a potential investment, and this segment carries some risks one should be aware of. In the most recent bear market, VSCOX lost 54.49% and underperformed comparable funds by 1%. This makes the fund a possibly worse choice than its peers during a sliding market environment.

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. VSCOX has a 5-year beta of 1.26, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. VSCOX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 0.68, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

Currently, this mutual fund is holding 97.04% stock in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $3.37 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Industrial Cyclical Technology Other

With turnover at about 89%, this fund is making more traders than comparable funds in a given year.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VSCOX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.24% compared to the category average of 1.22%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, VSCOX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, JPMorgan Dynamic Small Cap Growth A ( VSCOX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, JPMorgan Dynamic Small Cap Growth A ( VSCOX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about VSCOX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.