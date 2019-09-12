Is J.Jill (JILL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is J.Jill (JILL). JILL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.78. Over the past year, JILL's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.26 and as low as 2.37, with a median of 7.71.

Investors should also note that JILL holds a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JILL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.09. JILL's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.72, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that J.Jill is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JILL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.