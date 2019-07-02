Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is JetBlue Airways (JBLU). JBLU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.87 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.93. Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.94 and as low as 7.57, with a median of 9.71.

Investors should also recognize that JBLU has a P/B ratio of 1.21. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.80. JBLU's P/B has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.20, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that JetBlue Airways is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JBLU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.