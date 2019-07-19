Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com (JD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 41.67% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, JD has gained about 46.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.74% on average. This means that JD.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, JD is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.76% so far this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

JD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.