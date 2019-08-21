Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. JD.com (JD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

JD.com is one of 223 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 50.98% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JD has returned 50.12% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17.87%. As we can see, JD.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, JD is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.22% so far this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on JD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.