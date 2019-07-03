Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of JD.com (JD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 41.67% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JD has moved about 50.26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.61% on average. This shows that JD.com is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.05% this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on JD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.