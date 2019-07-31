Is It Time To Invest In Apple?

There is so much news going on that we decided to cover it all. We dive into Apple's AAPL Earnings report to see what the future holds for this innovative company. We touch on U.S. and China trade talks, the Fed cutting interest rates and how it all could impact the market sentiment moving forward. Don't forget to tune in next week when we bring on guests, Tracey Ryniec and Dave Bartosiak, to break down the current stock market and analyze the remaining earnings season. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and participate by leaving a comment!

