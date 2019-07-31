Quantcast

Is It Time To Invest In Apple?

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

There is so much news going on that we decided to cover it all. We dive into Apple's AAPL Earnings report to see what the future holds for this innovative company. We touch on U.S. and China trade talks, the Fed cutting interest rates and how it all could impact the market sentiment moving forward. Don't forget to tune in next week when we bring on guests, Tracey Ryniec and Dave Bartosiak, to break down the current stock market and analyze the remaining earnings season. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and participate by leaving a comment!

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!   

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: KBH , AAPL , GE , SPOT , ELVT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar