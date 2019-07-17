Is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored (IQ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored (IQ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQ's full-year earnings has moved 15.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, IQ has returned 26.50% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 25.94%. This means that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IQ belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.36% so far this year, so IQ is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track IQ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.