Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Intuitive Surgical is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 8.04% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ISRG has gained about 8.48% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.80%. This means that Intuitive Surgical is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ISRG belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.24% this year, meaning that ISRG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ISRG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.