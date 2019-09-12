Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intuit (INTU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intuit is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU's full-year earnings has moved 1.64% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, INTU has moved about 35.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Intuit is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, INTU is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.37% this year, meaning that INTU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track INTU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.