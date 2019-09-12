Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Insight Enterprises (NSIT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Insight Enterprises is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSIT's full-year earnings has moved 0.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that NSIT has returned about 22.77% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22.20% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Insight Enterprises is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NSIT belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.70% so far this year, meaning that NSIT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to NSIT as it looks to continue its solid performance.