Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Insight Enterprises (NSIT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Insight Enterprises is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSIT's full-year earnings has moved 1.63% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NSIT has gained about 25.55% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 16.94%. This means that Insight Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, NSIT is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.48% so far this year, meaning that NSIT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track NSIT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.