Is IHS Markit (INFO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of IHS Markit (INFO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of INFO and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

IHS Markit is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. INFO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INFO's full-year earnings has moved 0.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, INFO has moved about 35.15% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 27.74%. This means that IHS Markit is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, INFO belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.44% so far this year, meaning that INFO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on INFO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.