Is HubSpot (HUBS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is HubSpot (HUBS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HubSpot is one of 638 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HUBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBS's full-year earnings has moved 20.83% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HUBS has returned 44.79% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 22.47%. As we can see, HubSpot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, HUBS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.38% this year, meaning that HUBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to HUBS as it looks to continue its solid performance.