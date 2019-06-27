Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Hibbett Sports is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 9.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HIBB has gained about 32.10% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17.16%. As we can see, Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.99% this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HIBB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.