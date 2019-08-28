Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hibbett Sports is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 7.22% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HIBB has returned about 18.81% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 16.83%. This means that Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.39% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HIBB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.